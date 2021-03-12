AMM Faleel Death – Obituary : RT @YoosufZuhry: It is with great sadness that I inform you the passing of Mr. AMM Faleel (Chartered Civil Engineer), beloved fa…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @YoosufZuhry: It is with great sadness that I inform you the passing of Mr. AMM Faleel (Chartered Civil Engineer), beloved father of @FaleelAmmarA and my uncle.

He was 63 year old at the time of his untimely death.

Please include the deceased and the family in your much needed prayers.Read More

——————————-

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.