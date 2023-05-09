Ammunition at Lehi middle school : Middle School in Lehi Reports Student for Allegedly Bringing Ammunition

Alleged Student Brings Ammunition to Lehi Middle School: Police Investigating

A student brought ammunition to Willowcreek Middle School in Lehi, Utah on Monday, according to the Lehi City Police Department. The situation has been addressed and appropriate action has been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school. Lehi officials have urged parents and students to disregard rumors circulating on social media and have assured them that student, faculty, and visitor safety is their primary concern. Alpine School District officials and Lehi Police are encouraging students to report any suspicious activity that may jeopardize the safety of the school.

News Source : Chin Tung Tan

Source Link :Student allegedly brings ammunition to Lehi middle school/