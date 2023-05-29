“Amna Ilyas biography”: Biography of Amna Ilyas: Actor, Model, Sister, Mother, Father, Husband, Sons, and Daughters (2023)

Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani actress, model, and television host who has made a name for herself in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has been a part of several successful television dramas and has also worked in a number of films. Amna started her career as a model and later ventured into acting, which proved to be a wise decision for her.

Husband and Family

Amna Ilyas is married to a businessman named Dawar Mehmood. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, which was attended by close family and friends. Dawar is the son of veteran Pakistani comedian, Bushra Ansari. Amna and Dawar make a lovely couple and are often seen sharing their love for each other on social media.

Modeling Career

Amna started her career as a model and quickly became one of the most sought-after models in the industry. She has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and has also been a part of several high-profile photo shoots. Her striking features and impeccable sense of style have made her a favorite among designers and photographers.

Acting Career

Amna Ilyas made her acting debut with the drama ‘Dil Awaiz’ in 2012, which aired on PTV Home. She went on to star in several successful television dramas such as ‘Janam Jali’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Mann Mayal’, and ‘Baaji’. Amna’s performances have been appreciated by critics and audiences alike, and she has won several awards for her acting skills.

Film Career

In 2016, Amna made her film debut with the Pakistani film ‘Zinda Bhaag’. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Amna’s performance was praised by critics. She went on to star in several other films such as ‘Saawan’, ‘Ready Steady No’, and ‘Baaji’. Amna has proven her versatility as an actor and has shown that she can excel in both television dramas and films.

Sister

Amna has a younger sister named Uzma Ilyas, who is also a model and actress. Uzma has worked in several television dramas and has also done photo shoots for various brands. The sisters share a close bond and are often seen supporting each other’s careers.

Daughters and Son

Amna and Dawar are blessed with two beautiful daughters. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020 and their second child in 2022. Amna often shares pictures of her adorable daughters on social media and is a doting mother.

Mother and Father

Amna’s mother is a homemaker, and her father was a businessman who passed away when she was young. Amna has often spoken about the struggles she faced after her father’s death and how her mother was her biggest support during those tough times.

HTML Headings:

Amna Ilyas Biography

Husband and Family

Modeling Career

Acting Career

Film Career

Sister

Daughters and Son

Mother and Father

Conclusion

Amna Ilyas is a talented actress, model, and television host who has made a mark in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has proven her mettle as an actor and is also a successful model. Amna’s personal life is also going well, and she is a loving wife and mother. With her talent and hard work, Amna is sure to achieve even greater heights in the future.

Source Link :Amna Ilyas Actor Husband Model Sister Daughters Son Mother Father Biography 2023/

Amna Ilyas biography Amna Ilyas husband Amna Ilyas sisters Amna Ilyas daughters Amna Ilyas family