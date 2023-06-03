Amna Nawaz PBS NewsHour.: Amna Nawaz: Getting to Know the PBS NewsHour Co-Anchor

Amna Nawaz: A Successful Broadcast Journalist

Early Life and Education

Amna Nawaz was born on September 18, 1979, in Virginia. Her parents are from Pakistan, and she is their first-generation American daughter. Nawaz attended the University of Pennsylvania from 1997 to 2001, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in politics, philosophy, and economics. She also served as the captain of the varsity field hockey team. In 2000, she studied politics and economics at the University of Zimbabwe. Nawaz received her master’s degree in comparative politics from The London School of Economics and Political Science, where she studied from 2002 to 2003 and also played on the varsity field hockey team.

Career

Nawaz worked as a managing editor and correspondent for NBCNews.com from May 2014 to September 2015 before joining ABC News as an anchor and reporter from September 2015 to April 2018. She joined the PBS team in April 2018 and served as a national correspondent and primary substitute anchor for PBS NewsHour until December 2019. She now serves as a senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor for the network, as well as a chief correspondent and substitute anchor for PBS NewsHour. She is also a contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

Social Media Presence

Nawaz is active on social media and has garnered a large following. She has over 66K followers on her Twitter account, @IAmAmnaNawaz, and more than 14K followers on her Instagram page, @amnaonpbs. Nawaz is also active on her Facebook page, @ItsAmnaNawaz and is featured on PBS News’ TikTok account, @pbsnews.

Personal Life

Nawaz is married to a man named Paul Werdel. The couple wed in 2007 and share two kids, including daughters Karam and Lili. According to her PBS Bio, the family resides in the Washington, DC area.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her successful career, Nawaz has received multiple awards, including a Peabody Award in 2023 and 2022, the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ Vision Award in 2022, the Media Award from the Muslim Affairs Public Council’s Media Award in 2022, the American Muslim Institution’s Excellence in Media Award in 2018, and an Emmy Award in 2009.

Conclusion

Amna Nawaz has found great success as a broadcast journalist, receiving much recognition throughout her impressive career. She is an active presence on social media, and her personal life includes a happy marriage and two children. Her awards and recognition are a testament to her dedication and hard work in the field of journalism.

Amna Nawaz biography PBS NewsHour hosts Amna Nawaz career Amna Nawaz journalism Amna Nawaz news reporting

News Source : Mary Connelly

Source Link :Who is PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz?/