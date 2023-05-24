Amok threat Hattingen today : Hattingen School Closed Today Due to Online Threat of Amok – Ruhr Area News

Posted on May 24, 2023

Today’s Closure of Hattingen School in Ruhr Area Due to Online Amok Threat – Latest News today 2023.
The school day at Hattingen high school was cancelled due to a threat made by an unknown person. While the police do not believe there is a specific danger, patrol cars will monitor the area. The incident will be reported on WDR 2 radio on May 24th, 2023.

News Source : Breaking Latest News

