Amrit Singh Sohi : Man booked for assaulting female friend after marriage proposal refusal: Amrit Singh Sohi identified as accused

Man booked for assaulting female friend after marriage proposal refusal

A man has been charged by local police for assaulting his female friend, aged 23, who refused his proposal of marriage. The victim, a resident of Bhamian Khurd, reported that she met the accused, Amrit Singh Sohi of Tarntaran, on Instagram eight months ago and they became friends. However, the accused started harassing her, causing her to cut all ties with him. He then began sending her messages threatening to end his own life. A few days ago, he travelled to Ludhiana to meet her at a hotel, where he pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he physically assaulted her and threatened to kill her before committing suicide. The woman reported the incident and a case has been registered against the accused for voluntarily causing hurt, stalking and criminal intimidation. Police are currently searching for him.

News Source : HT Correspondent

