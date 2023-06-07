Amrita Rao’s Exit from Acting: The Latest Trending News. Also, Find Out What Poonam from ‘Vivah’ is Up To Now.

Amrita Rao’s Journey in Bollywood

Amrita Rao began her Bollywood career in 2002 with her debut film ‘Ab Ke Baras’ which earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her notable performances include ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Masti’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, and ‘Ishq Vishk’.

However, since 2019, she has been missing from the screen. Fans are curious about her whereabouts and current activities.

