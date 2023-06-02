Amritsar: Police Arrest Sunny Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Akashdeep Singh in Robbery Case; Recover Stolen Items

“Amritsar police arrest three suspects in robbery case” : Police arrest three robbers and recover stolen items, suspects identified as Sunny Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Akashdeep Singh

In Amritsar, three robbers named Sunny Singh, Gurwinder Singh (also known as Ginda), and Akashdeep Singh (also known as Akash) were apprehended by the city police on Thursday. The police also seized six motorcycles, four mobile phones, one pair of gold earrings, and a gold nose pin from the suspects.

News Source : The Tribune India

