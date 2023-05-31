“Amritsari Fish Fry”: Chef Vicky Ratnani’s Recipe for Amritsari Style Fish Fry | अमृतसरी शैली में मछली फ्राई रेसिपी

Amritsari Fish Fry Recipe
Amritsari Fish Fry is a popular dish from the city of Amritsar in Punjab, India. It is a delicious and crispy fish fry that is perfect as an appetizer or a side dish. The fish is marinated in a mixture of spices and then coated in a batter before being deep-fried. It is simple to make and can be enjoyed by everyone.
Ingredients:
- 500 grams boneless fish
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup gram flour (besan)
- 1/2 cup rice flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- Water as needed
- Oil for deep frying
Instructions:
- Clean and wash the fish pieces and pat them dry with a paper towel.
- In a bowl, mix together the ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, lemon juice, and salt.
- Add the fish pieces to the bowl and coat them well with the spice mixture. Cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- In another bowl, mix together the gram flour, rice flour, baking soda, and salt. Add water as needed to make a thick batter.
- Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
- Dip the marinated fish pieces in the batter and coat them well.
- Slowly drop the fish pieces into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy, turning occasionally.
- Remove the fish pieces from the oil and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.
- Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.
Tips:
- Use boneless fish for easy eating.
- Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the fish pieces to prevent them from getting soggy.
- Add more water to the batter if it is too thick, or more flour if it is too thin.
- Marinate the fish for at least 30 minutes for best results.
- You can also add some ajwain (carom seeds) to the batter for a unique flavor.
Conclusion:
Amritsari Fish Fry is a delicious and popular dish that can be enjoyed by all. It is simple to make and can be served as an appetizer or a side dish. The fish is marinated in a mixture of spices and coated in a batter before being deep-fried to perfection. Serve it hot with mint chutney or ketchup for a tasty treat.
