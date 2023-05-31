“Amritsari Fish Fry”: Chef Vicky Ratnani’s Recipe for Amritsari Style Fish Fry | अमृतसरी शैली में मछली फ्राई रेसिपी

Amritsari Fish Fry Recipe

Amritsari Fish Fry is a popular dish from the city of Amritsar in Punjab, India. It is a delicious and crispy fish fry that is perfect as an appetizer or a side dish. The fish is marinated in a mixture of spices and then coated in a batter before being deep-fried. It is simple to make and can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless fish

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/2 cup rice flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Water as needed

Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

Clean and wash the fish pieces and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, mix together the ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, lemon juice, and salt. Add the fish pieces to the bowl and coat them well with the spice mixture. Cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes. In another bowl, mix together the gram flour, rice flour, baking soda, and salt. Add water as needed to make a thick batter. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Dip the marinated fish pieces in the batter and coat them well. Slowly drop the fish pieces into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy, turning occasionally. Remove the fish pieces from the oil and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Tips:

Use boneless fish for easy eating.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the fish pieces to prevent them from getting soggy.

Add more water to the batter if it is too thick, or more flour if it is too thin.

Marinate the fish for at least 30 minutes for best results.

You can also add some ajwain (carom seeds) to the batter for a unique flavor.

Conclusion:

Amritsari Fish Fry is a delicious and popular dish that can be enjoyed by all. It is simple to make and can be served as an appetizer or a side dish. The fish is marinated in a mixture of spices and coated in a batter before being deep-fried to perfection. Serve it hot with mint chutney or ketchup for a tasty treat.

