“Amrood Chutney Recipe”: Making Amrud Chutney at Home | A Simple Recipe for Delicious Amrood Chutney

Amrood Ki Chutney: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Indian Sauce

Chutney is a popular Indian sauce that is enjoyed in every household. It is made using a variety of fruits and vegetables mixed with Indian spices. One such chutney is Amrood ki Chutney, which is made using guava. This sweet and tangy sauce can be enjoyed with any main course and is extremely easy to make at home.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for making Amrood ki Chutney are as follows:

Guava (Amrood)

Garlic cloves- 2-3 pieces

Green chillies- 2-3 pieces

Fresh coriander

Jeera (Cumin)- 1 Tbsp

Black salt as per your taste

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

Water (if required)

Method

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make Amrood ki Chutney:

Step 1: Take a guava and make 3 slits on it. Then put the garlic and green chillies inside the amrood and char them on the gas stove.

Step 2: Peel the outer skin of guava and cut it into pieces.

Step 3: Now, take a grinder and put the guava, garlic cloves and green chillies in it.

Step 4: Then gradually add fresh coriander, jeera (cumin), black salt and lemon juice to it and grind them all together.

Step 5: You can add water if required.

Step 6: And voila, your tasty Amrood Ki Chutney is ready to serve!

Benefits of Amrood ki Chutney

Guava is a rich source of Vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and fight against infections. It is also rich in antioxidants, which helps in preventing cancer and other chronic diseases. Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties and is known to lower blood pressure, while green chillies are rich in Vitamin A and C, which helps in maintaining healthy skin and eyes.

Conclusion

Amrood ki Chutney is a delicious and easy-to-make Indian sauce that can be enjoyed with any main course. It is made using guava, garlic, green chillies and a few Indian spices. This sauce is not only tasty but also has numerous health benefits. You can store it in the refrigerator and enjoy it for a few days. So, the next time you want to add some flavour to your meal, try making Amrood ki Chutney at home!

