Amsterdam canal incident. today : Amateur footballer identified as Italian tourist who died in Amsterdam canal incident.

Amateur footballer identified as Italian tourist who died in Amsterdam canal incident today 2023.

The Italian tourist who died in an Amsterdam canal has been identified as an amateur footballer named Davide Campari. The 21-year-old fell into the water while taking a photo and was unable to swim to safety. His body was found the next day by police divers.

