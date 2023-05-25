“Amsterdam school threat” today : Primary School in Amsterdam Shut Down Due to Threat; Boy Detained for Previous School Shooting Threat

Amsterdam primary school shut down due to threat; Boy apprehended for prior school shooting threat today 2023.

A primary school in Amsterdam was closed due to a threat, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat towards another school in the city. The police and authorities are taking such threats seriously, especially in the wake of recent school shootings in the US.

Read Full story : Amsterdam primary school closed over threat; Boy held for earlier school shooting threat /

News Source : NL Times

1) Amsterdam primary school safety

2) school shooting prevention

3) threat assessment in schools

4) student safety protocols

5) school threat response procedures