“Amsterdam school threat” today : Primary School in Amsterdam Shut Down Due to Threat; Boy Detained for Previous School Shooting Threat

Posted on May 25, 2023

Amsterdam primary school shut down due to threat; Boy apprehended for prior school shooting threat today 2023.
A primary school in Amsterdam was closed due to a threat, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat towards another school in the city. The police and authorities are taking such threats seriously, especially in the wake of recent school shootings in the US.

News Source : NL Times

