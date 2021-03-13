Amy Howard Wilson Death – Obituary : RT @kylehebert: Sad to learn that Amy Howard Wilson has passed away. She was best known as the voice of Nova from Star Blazers …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @kylehebert: Sad to learn that Amy Howard Wilson has passed away. She was best known as the voice of Nova from Star Blazers (one of the first anime titles I was addicted to growing up). Always such a sweet and wonderful person.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.