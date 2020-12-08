Amy Lipton Death -Dead – Obituary : Amy Lipton has Died .
Amy Lipton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Rick Fried 15 hrs · I would like to share that over the weekend we all lost a loving friend, Amy Lipton to cancer. I was under the impression that she was in remission, I reached out to another alumnus and was informed that in fact her cancer returned. My heart and love go out to her friends, family and everyone she touched.
Source: (20+) CalArts Alumni | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.