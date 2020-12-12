Amy Lipton Death -Dead – Obituary : nonprofit director Amy Lipton has Died .
nonprofit director #AmyLipton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
In this week's #ArtFixFriday: @guardian reviews #LynetteYiadomBoakye’s exhibition @Tate; curator, gallerist, writer, and nonprofit director #AmyLipton has died; @Hyperallergic interviews photographer #NydiaBlas about her "Black feminine lens"—and more. https://t.co/g1Zl0cDJOY pic.twitter.com/5JI0yMsE1S
— Women in the Arts (NMWA) (@WomenInTheArts) December 12, 2020
