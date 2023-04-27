Amy Quinn Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Sudden Passing of Amy Quinn, Adored Leader in the Community

The Sudden Passing of Amy Quinn, a Revered Community Leader

Dedicated Advocate for Ocean City, New Jersey

On Thursday, Ocean City lost a remarkable member of its community. Amy Quinn, a beloved leader, passed away suddenly at the age of 46. Quinn was a tireless advocate for her hometown of Ocean City, New Jersey, striving to make it a better place for all residents.

A Lifetime of Service

Born and raised in Ocean City, Quinn remained dedicated to her community all her life. She served as the city’s Business Administrator, working to improve daily operations and enact policies that benefitted the community. Her extensive involvement in local politics included working on campaigns and serving as a member of the Democratic Party.

Quinn’s community involvement extended to several organizations. She was a board member for the Ocean City Education Foundation and the Ocean City Theatre Company and served as a member of the Ocean City Redevelopment Authority.

A Leader and Collaborator

Quinn was widely admired for her intelligence, passion, and dedication to the community. She was known for her problem-solving skills and willingness to hear diverse perspectives. Quinn had a talent for bringing people together and building consensus.

A Great Loss

When news of Quinn’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the community. Mayor Jay Gillian expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to Quinn’s family, recognizing her integral contributions to the city and community.

State Senator Jeff Van Drew also praised Quinn as a “true leader and advocate for her community” and recognized her unmatched dedication to Ocean City.

Remembering Quinn’s Legacy

Quinn’s passing leaves a significant void, but her legacy will continue through the many projects she initiated and the countless people she touched. One resident called Quinn “Ocean City’s guardian angel” and remembered her tireless work to make the town the best it could be. Quinn’s remarkable leadership and commitment to her community will never be forgotten.