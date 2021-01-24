Amy Willier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amy Willier of Moonstone Creation Native Gallery and Gift Shop has Died.

Amy Willier of Moonstone Creation Native Gallery and Gift Shop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Alberta Food Tours Inc. is at Moonstone Creation Native Gallery and Gift Shop. 22h · Calgary, AB, Canada · We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our beloved partner and friend Amy Willier of Moonstone Creation Native Gallery and Gift Shop. We grieve for her mother Yvonne, her son Colton and niece Kim and the Treaty 7 community and all the communities and artists whose lives she touched with her bright light. What a sudden and profound loss. Our Inglewood team we’re all deeply affected by knowing Amy. We all learned so much from her. She was an elder, a diplomat, an activist, an artist, an advocate, a healer, an extraordinary entrepreneur and most importantly a devoted daughter, mother and friend. __ __ #moonstonecreationsnativegallery #amywillier #indigenousartist #nativeartist @Moonstone Creation Native Gallery and Gift Shop

Tributes

———————— –

Yvonne Lau

Yes, she will be dearly missed. I am still processing this news.

Nicole Liboiron

I learned something every time I walked into Amy’s shop. She was so generous with her knowledge and time. She will be missed tremendously.

Lesley Anderson

What unbelievably tragic news. A shock to everyone and a huge loss for the Indigenous community and all those who knew her.