An 11-year-old British girl allegedly shot dead by a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner, as pictured today.

The man accused of shooting 11-year-old Solaine Thornton with a rifle as she sat on a swing in her garden in Brittany has been identified as Dutch drug-addict Dirk Raats. The reclusive 71-year-old, who lived with his Belgian wife Marlene Van Hoof, was rarely seen in the small village of Saint Herbot where the murder took place. Raats had a long-standing dispute with the Thornton family over adjoining land. He is accused of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he fired a volley of shots at the family at a barbecue, killing Solaine and injuring her parents. Raats has been charged with murder and attempted murder. His wife was also arrested but has been released from custody.
