An 11-Year-Old Girl Lost Her Life and Her British Father Sustained Severe Injuries in a Shooting Incident in France. today.

An 11-year-old girl from the UK was tragically shot and killed during a dispute between two British neighbors in France. The girl’s parents were also injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday in the village of Saint-Servo, located in northwestern Brittany near the city of Quimper.

As per reports from local media, a suspect with Dutch nationality and his wife have been taken into custody. The victim’s sister was reportedly “shocked” with fear, according to French media reports. The reason for the tragedy is currently unknown, according to the local prosecutor, Karine Halley.

There have been disagreements between the neighbors regarding the land that is immediately adjacent to the two properties for several years, as per reports. “We knew our family very well. Shooting a child is something that I just don’t get. Nobody can explain how something like that could have taken place,” said a family member of the victim.

Following the incident, the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has announced that it will offer assistance to British families.

