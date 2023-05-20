An Exciting Journey of Naga Sadhus: Traveling 4000 Kms from Gangotri to Rameshwaram – What’s the Reason Behind It?

Gangotri to Rameshwaram: Exciting Journey of Naga Sadhus

Naga Sadhus, the ascetic warriors of India, are known for their rigorous spiritual practices and extreme ways of life. They are the followers of Lord Shiva and are known for their nakedness, ash-smeared bodies, and long dreadlocks. These ascetics are often seen traveling in large groups, and their latest journey has caught the attention of the world. They are traveling from Gangotri to Rameshwaram, covering a distance of more than 4000 kilometers. In this article, we will discuss why and how they are traveling.

Why are they traveling?

The Naga Sadhus are on a spiritual pilgrimage, which they call the ‘Kumbh Mela’. The Kumbh Mela is a major Hindu festival and is celebrated every 12 years. The festival is held in four different locations, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Naga Sadhus travel to these locations to take part in the festival, which is considered to be the largest peaceful gathering of humans in the world. Millions of people attend the festival, and the Naga Sadhus are an integral part of it.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kumbh Mela was cancelled. However, the Naga Sadhus decided to continue with their journey from Gangotri to Rameshwaram. The journey is not just a physical one but also a spiritual one. The Naga Sadhus believe that by traveling on foot and taking a dip in the holy rivers, they will attain spiritual enlightenment.

How are they traveling?

The Naga Sadhus are traveling on foot, covering a distance of more than 4000 kilometers. They are not carrying any food or money with them and are relying on the goodwill of people for their food and shelter. The Naga Sadhus believe that by living a life of renunciation, they will attain spiritual liberation.

The journey is not an easy one, and the Naga Sadhus face many challenges along the way. They have to walk long distances every day, often in extreme weather conditions. They also have to face the risk of wild animal attacks and other dangers.

Despite these challenges, the Naga Sadhus are determined to complete their journey. They believe that the hardships they face on the journey are a part of their spiritual practice and will help them attain enlightenment.

What is the significance of the journey?

The journey of the Naga Sadhus from Gangotri to Rameshwaram is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it is a display of their devotion to Lord Shiva. The Naga Sadhus believe that by undertaking such a journey, they will attain spiritual liberation and will be closer to God.

Secondly, the journey is a display of their commitment to their way of life. The Naga Sadhus live a life of renunciation, and by traveling on foot and relying on the goodwill of people, they are demonstrating their commitment to this way of life.

Finally, the journey is also a display of the Naga Sadhus’ physical and mental strength. The journey is not an easy one, and the Naga Sadhus have to face many challenges along the way. By completing the journey, they are demonstrating their physical and mental endurance.

Conclusion

The journey of the Naga Sadhus from Gangotri to Rameshwaram is an exciting one, full of challenges and spiritual significance. The Naga Sadhus are traveling on foot, covering a distance of more than 4000 kilometers. They are relying on the goodwill of people for their food and shelter and are displaying their commitment to their way of life.

The journey is not just a physical one but also a spiritual one. The Naga Sadhus believe that by traveling on foot and taking a dip in the holy rivers, they will attain spiritual liberation. The journey is a display of their devotion to Lord Shiva, their commitment to their way of life, and their physical and mental strength.

In conclusion, the journey of the Naga Sadhus is a reminder of the power of faith and the strength of the human spirit. It is a journey that inspires awe and wonder and demonstrates the depth of the human desire for spiritual enlightenment.

