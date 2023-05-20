An Explanation of Why Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan and PSG Defender, is Trending on Social Media (#807)

Why Moroccan & PSG Defender, Achraf Hakimi is Trending On Social Media – Explained

Introduction

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Moroccan national team. He has been making waves in the football world since his debut with Real Madrid in 2017. Recently, he has been trending on social media for a variety of reasons.

1. Transfer to PSG

One of the main reasons why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media is his transfer to PSG. In July 2021, PSG signed Hakimi from Inter Milan for a reported fee of €60 million. This transfer made him the most expensive African player in history. Fans of PSG and Hakimi are excited to see what he can bring to the team, and his debut with PSG has been highly anticipated.

2. Impressive Performances

Achraf Hakimi’s impressive performances on the pitch have also been a reason for his popularity on social media. In his first game for PSG against Troyes, he scored two goals and provided an assist, leading the team to a 2-1 victory. His speed, dribbling skills, and defensive abilities have made him a valuable asset to the team.

3. Support for Palestine

Another reason why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media is his support for Palestine. In May 2021, he posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Palestine is not alone,” expressing his solidarity with the Palestinian people. This post gained a lot of attention and support from his fans and followers on social media.

4. Personal Life

Achraf Hakimi’s personal life has also been a topic of discussion on social media. In 2019, he married his long-time girlfriend, Hiba Abouk. The couple often shares pictures of their life together on social media, which has gained them a lot of followers and attention.

5. National Team Performance

Achraf Hakimi’s performance with the Moroccan national team has also been a reason for his popularity on social media. He has been a regular member of the team since 2016 and has played a crucial role in their success in the African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achraf Hakimi’s transfer to PSG, impressive performances, support for Palestine, personal life, and performance with the Moroccan national team have all contributed to his popularity on social media. He is a talented player who has a bright future ahead of him, and fans are excited to see what he will achieve in the coming years.

1. Achraf Hakimi

2. Moroccan football

3. PSG

4. Trending on social media

5. Football news