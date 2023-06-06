An Inmate at J. Reuben Long Dies after Being Discovered Unresponsive in their Cell







J. Reuben Long Inmate Found Unresponsive in Cell Dies

An inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday and later pronounced dead at the hospital.The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.The cause of death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.The J. Reuben Long Detention Center is a correctional facility located in Conway, South Carolina that houses both male and female inmates.This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.