An investigation into murder has been initiated following the stabbing of two teenagers in Leeds.

An investigation into murder has been initiated in Leeds after two teenagers were stabbed. This was reported in UK news.
Murder Investigation Launched After 2 Teenagers Stabbed in Leeds
Attack Details
Two teenagers were stabbed in a taxi, which led to a murder investigation in Leeds.
- An 18-year-old male passed away after being rushed to the hospital.
- The other male is 16 years old and has been hospitalized but is not at risk of losing his life.
Police Actions
The Homicide and Major Inquiry Team are examining the circumstances surrounding the case.
- Police have cordoned off Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace.
- The area has undergone forensic examination and specialist searches.
Police Statements
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley made the following statement:
“Extensive inquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.”
“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
Attacker Details
According to the investigation, the two males were in a taxi when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.
Police Appeal
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley appealed to the public:
“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dashcam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.
“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”
Contact Information
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.