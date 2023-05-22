Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez – victim name : Migrant girl Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez treated for flu-like symptoms prior to death in custody of US immigration authorities

“8-Year-Old Migrant Girl Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez Treated for Flu-Like Symptoms Prior to Death in US Custody”

An 8-year-old migrant girl passed away in a Texas hospital while in the custody of US immigration authorities last week. According to authorities, she was treated for flu-like symptoms for several days prior to her death. The girl, Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, a citizen of Panama, died just eight days after her family was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas. She tested positive for Influenza A and was given medication for three days. CBP said medical records show Reyes’ mother brought her to the Harlingen medical unit three times on Wednesday. During the third visit, the girl had a seizure and became unresponsive. Medical personnel gave the girl CPR and called for emergency medical help, but she was pronounced dead less than an hour later. The exact cause and manner of death is still pending. CBP acting commissioner Troy Miller has announced a series of actions intended to “reinforce existing policies and continue to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile individuals.”

News Source : Tina Burnside,Zoe Sottile

