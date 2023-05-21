Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody, raising questions about handling of medically fragile individuals

8-Year-Old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody After Repeated Medical Complaints

An 8-year-old girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, who died while in Border Patrol custody, had complained of vomiting, a stomachache, and appeared to have a seizure on the day of her death, according to U.S. immigration officials. The girl’s mother had previously claimed that agents ignored her pleas to hospitalize her daughter, who suffered from heart problems and sick cell anemia. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller has ordered an investigation into the matter and has implemented measures to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile people in custody. The incident has raised questions about the Border Patrol’s handling of the situation and comes after another child migrant death in U.S. government custody two weeks prior. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

News Source : KIRO 7 News Seattle

Medical emergency immigration Child death investigation US immigration medical care Emergency medical care for immigrants Immigration medical negligence