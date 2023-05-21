Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody, sparking investigation into treatment of medically fragile individuals

8-Year-Old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody

An 8-year-old girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, who died in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, had been seen by medical personnel at least three times on the day she died. She had complained of vomiting, a stomachache, and later appeared to have a seizure before she was taken to a hospital. Her mother had reportedly repeatedly pleaded with agents to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter, who had a history of heart problems and sick cell anemia. The incident has raised questions about whether the Border Patrol properly handled the situation. The agency has ordered several steps to ensure appropriate care for medically fragile people in its custody, including reviewing cases of all known medically fragile individuals and examining medical-care practices at CBP facilities.

Read Full story : 8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say /

News Source : AP NEWS

Child medical emergencies Emergency medical care for children Immigration and child health Child healthcare access Child medical neglect