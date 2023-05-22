Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, 8-year-old Panamanian girl, dies in U.S. government custody : Deaths of 8-year-old Panamanian girl and 17-year-old Honduran boy under U.S. government supervision raise questions about handling of medical emergencies for migrants arriving in the U.S.

8-Year-Old Panamanian Girl Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in U.S. Custody, Raising Questions About Migrant Medical Care

The recent deaths of two migrants, an 8-year-old girl from Panama and a 17-year-old boy from Honduras, who were under U.S. government supervision, have raised concerns about the authorities’ ability to handle medical emergencies suffered by migrants arriving in the U.S. This is especially important as agencies struggle with overcrowding at facilities along the southern border. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died on her family’s ninth day in custody, despite complaining of vomiting and stomach pains throughout her time in detention. She had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia and was diagnosed with influenza on the family’s sixth day in custody. The family had repeatedly asked for medical attention, but their pleas were ignored by agents.

Read Full story : 8 year old’s death in Border Patrol custody highlights challenges /

News Source : WLKY

Border Patrol custody issues Child detention crisis Migrant child welfare Immigration policy reform Humanitarian crisis at the border