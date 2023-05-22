Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez – 8-year-old Panamanian girl who died in U.S. government custody : Recent Deaths of 8-Year-Old Panamanian Girl and 17-Year-Old Honduran Boy Raise Questions About U.S. Government’s Handling of Medical Emergencies for Migrants

Deaths of Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez and Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza Raise Questions about Migrant Medical Care Under U.S. Government Supervision

The recent deaths of two migrant children, an 8-year-old girl from Panama and a 17-year-old boy from Honduras, who were under the supervision of the U.S. government have sparked concerns about the authorities’ ability to handle medical emergencies among migrants arriving in the country. The issue is particularly pertinent as agencies struggle to manage overcrowding at facilities along the southern border. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died after becoming unresponsive during her third visit to medics at a Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas, complaining of vomiting and stomach pains. The girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia and was diagnosed with influenza on her sixth day in custody. She died on her family’s ninth day in custody, exceeding the 72-hour limit set by agency policy.

News Source : KCRA

