Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez : Deaths of 8-year-old Panamanian girl and 17-year-old boy raise questions about U.S. government’s preparedness for medical emergencies suffered by migrants in custody

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody

The deaths of two migrants, an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, who were under the supervision of the US government, have sparked concerns about the readiness of authorities to handle medical emergencies among migrants arriving in the country. The deaths have raised questions, especially as agencies struggle with overcrowding at facilities along the southern border. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez became unresponsive on her third visit to medics at a Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas, and died later in a hospital. The girl had complained of vomiting and stomach pains. The recent rush to the border before pandemic-related asylum limits expired caused extraordinary pressure, with an average of 10,100 people being taken into custody per day in May.

News Source : Elliot Spagat | AP

