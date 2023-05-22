Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez victim name : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody after seeking medical help multiple times

“8-Year-Old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody Due to Medical Negligence”

The text discusses the death of an 8-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody, who had been seen by medical personnel at least three times on the day of her death. The girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before suffering what appeared to be a seizure. Her mother had reportedly pleaded with agents to hospitalize her daughter, who had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. The girl’s death raised concerns about the Border Patrol’s handling of the situation, as it was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks. The article also mentions the death of a 17-year-old Honduran boy who died in U.S. Health and Human Services Department custody a week prior. The article includes information from a report by The Associated Press.

News Source : CGTNOfficial

