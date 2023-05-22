Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez – victim name : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding

“8-Year-Old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody Amid Medical Neglect Allegations”

Medical personnel saw the 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody at least three times on the day of her death, according to U.S. immigration officials. The girl’s mother had previously claimed that agents ignored her requests to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter, who suffered from heart problems and sick cell anemia. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, personnel were aware of the girl’s medical history when she was being treated for influenza four days before her death. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller has ordered a review of all known medically fragile individuals in custody and an examination of medical-care practices at CBP facilities. The girl’s death was the second child migrant death in two weeks in U.S. government custody.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

