Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim name. : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody, mother accuses agents of neglect

Mother of 8-Year-Old Border Patrol Custody Victim Claims Agents Ignored Pleas for Medical Help

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody claims that agents ignored her pleas to hospitalize her daughter, who was medically fragile and experiencing pain, difficulty breathing, and an inability to walk. Despite knowing the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia, agents said her diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. The girl died after nearly a day and a half without being able to breathe, according to the mother. This is the second child migrant death in two weeks in U.S. government custody after a surge of illegal border crossings placed severe strain on holding facilities. Advocates are calling for the creation of “welcoming centers” at the border where non-governmental groups can offer food, clothing, and medical care.

News Source : VALERIE GONZALEZ

