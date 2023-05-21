Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim name : Border Patrol Ignored Pleas to Hospitalize Medically Fragile Girl, Resulting in Death: Mother

Mother of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Border Patrol Custody Accuses Agents of Ignoring Pleas for Medical Help

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody claims that agents ignored her requests to hospitalize her daughter, who suffered from sickle cell anemia and heart problems. Despite experiencing pain in her bones, difficulty breathing, and an inability to walk, agents did not believe that her diagnosis of influenza required hospitalization. The girl died after spending nine days in custody, violating the Border Patrol’s policy of holding people for no more than 72 hours. This is the second child migrant death in two weeks, prompting questions about the Border Patrol’s handling of the situation. Customs and Border Protection stated that the girl experienced a “medical emergency” and died later that day at a hospital. Critics are calling for the creation of “welcoming centers” at the border where immigration officials can process asylum-seeking families with children while non-governmental groups can offer food, clothing, and medical care.

