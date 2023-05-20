Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez – victim name : Mother blames Border Patrol for death of medically fragile 8-year-old girl in custody

Mother of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Border Patrol Custody Says Agents Ignored Pleas for Help

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody has accused agents of ignoring her pleas to hospitalize her daughter. The girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia and was diagnosed with influenza. Despite her medical fragility, agents reportedly said hospital care was not required. The girl died on the family’s ninth day in custody, during which time the mother said her daughter had experienced bone pain and difficulty breathing. The mother claimed that her requests for an ambulance were denied, and that her daughter was ignored and left to die. The account raises serious questions about the Border Patrol’s handling of the situation, and follows the death of another child in US Health and Human Services Department custody just a week earlier.

