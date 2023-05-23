Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim of Border Patrol custody death. : 8-year-old girl dies in U.S. Border Patrol custody, medical attention was sought multiple times before her death

8-Year-Old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Dies in Border Patrol Custody After Being Seen by Medical Personnel Multiple Times

US immigration officials have confirmed that an eight-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody had been seen by medical personnel at least three times on the day of her death. The child, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, who had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia, had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before suffering what appeared to be a seizure. The mother of the girl had said that agents had repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalise her daughter. The incident has raised questions about the Border Patrol’s handling of the situation.

News Source : New Delhi Times

Medical emergency immigration Immigration policy healthcare Child mortality immigration Healthcare access for immigrant children Immigration healthcare disparities