Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim of Border Patrol custody neglect and medical emergency. : 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody after agents ignored pleas for medical help

Mother Accuses Border Patrol of Ignoring Pleas to Hospitalize Medically Fragile Daughter Who Died in Custody

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody has accused agents of ignoring pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said that agents dismissed her daughter’s bone pain, breathing difficulties, and inability to walk, even though she had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. They told her that her daughter’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. The girl died on the ninth day of the family’s custody, despite her mother’s repeated requests for medical attention. The incident has raised questions about Border Patrol’s handling of the situation, particularly as it follows the death of another child in custody just two weeks prior.

News Source : Associated Press

