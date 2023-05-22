Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim of medical emergency in Border Patrol custody : Deaths of 8-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy raise questions about medical care for migrants in US custody

Border Patrol Ignored Pleas to Hospitalize Medically Fragile Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez Who Died in Custody

The recent deaths of two migrants under U.S. government supervision, an 8-year-old Panamanian girl and a 17-year-old boy from Honduras, have raised concerns about the ability of authorities to handle medical emergencies for migrants arriving in the U.S. The agencies are struggling with overcrowding at facilities along the southern border, which has been exacerbated by a rush to the border before pandemic-related asylum limits expired. The girl died on her family’s ninth day in custody after complaining of vomiting and stomach pains. The family had informed agents that the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. The boy died in U.S. Health and Human Services Department custody, having been traveling alone. The government has been adding temporary giant tents to provide more space for migrants. Medical care at Border Patrol holding facilities is limited, and the agency has promised to review and strengthen practices to ensure appropriate care is being provided to all individuals.

News Source : AP NEWS

