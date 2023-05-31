Anal fistula treatment: Anal Fistula: Understanding Symptoms and Treatment Options / ফিসচুলা বোঝার উপায় এবং চিকিৎসার বিকল্প

What is Anal Fistula?

Anal fistula is an abnormal communication or passage that develops between the anal canal or rectum and the skin surrounding the anus. It is a common condition that occurs when an abscess in the anal gland fails to heal properly, leading to the formation of a tract or tunnel. This tract can become infected and cause pain, discharge, and other symptoms.

Symptoms of Anal Fistula

The symptoms of anal fistula can vary depending on the location and severity of the condition. Common symptoms include:

Pain or discomfort around the anus

Swelling, redness, or tenderness around the anus

Itching or irritation around the anus

Discharge of pus or blood from the anus

Fever and chills

Difficulty sitting or walking

Constipation or diarrhea

Treatment of Anal Fistula

The treatment of anal fistula depends on the severity of the condition and the location of the tract. In most cases, surgery is required to remove the tract and prevent recurrence. The surgical options for anal fistula include:

Fistulotomy

A fistulotomy is a surgical procedure that involves cutting open the entire length of the fistula tract to remove it. This procedure is effective for simple fistulas that do not involve the sphincter muscles. The surgery is performed under general anesthesia, and the patient may need to stay in the hospital for a day or two to recover.

Fistula Plug

A fistula plug is a biodegradable material that is inserted into the fistula tract to close it off. This procedure is less invasive than a fistulotomy and is used for complex fistulas that involve the sphincter muscles. The plug is left in place for several months, and the patient may need to wear a temporary colostomy bag during this time.

Fistula Laser Closure

Fistula laser closure is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a laser to close the fistula tract. This procedure is effective for simple and complex fistulas and has a shorter recovery time than a fistulotomy. The laser is guided into the fistula tract using an endoscope, and the tract is sealed closed with the laser energy.

LIFT Procedure

The LIFT procedure is a minimally invasive surgical technique that involves lifting the fistula tract and closing it off with stitches. This procedure is effective for complex fistulas that involve the sphincter muscles. The surgery is performed under general anesthesia, and the patient may need to stay in the hospital for a day or two to recover.

Conclusion

Anal fistula is a common condition that can cause pain, discomfort, and other symptoms. The treatment of anal fistula depends on the severity of the condition and the location of the tract. Surgery is usually required to remove the tract and prevent recurrence. The surgical options for anal fistula include fistulotomy, fistula plug, fistula laser closure, and the LIFT procedure.

