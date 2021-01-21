Anas Mezzener Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Anas Mezzener was tragically murdered yesterday in North London.
Anas Mezzener has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sorry to share this extremely sad news… Please spare a Du'a for our young 17 year old brother, Anas Mezzener, he was tragically murdered yesterday in North London.
He wasn't involved in gangs at all, was on his way to completing his hifdh & was a very well mannered bro. pic.twitter.com/cuyL4ziXXZ
— Hashim (@hashimumarrali) January 21, 2021
