Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS Palette: Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving Smokey Eyes with the Latest Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS Palette

Smokey Eyes Tutorial Using NEW Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS Palette

If you are a fan of makeup, you must have heard of the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette. This new palette is perfect for creating a smokey eye look that is both dramatic and chic. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create a smokey eye using the new Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette.

Step 1: Prep your eyes

Before you start applying any makeup, make sure you prep your eyes. Start by applying an eye primer all over your lids. This will help your eyeshadow stay in place and prevent creasing. Next, apply a transition shade all over your lids. This will help blend the colors together smoothly.

Step 2: Apply the base color

Take the shade “Ethereal” from the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette and apply it all over your lids. This will act as a base color and make it easier to blend the other colors later on.

Step 3: Apply the crease color

Take the shade “Orbit” from the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette and apply it to your crease. Use a blending brush to blend the color outwards and upwards towards your brow bone. This will create a gradient effect and make the colors blend seamlessly.

Step 4: Apply the outer corner color

Take the shade “Galactic” from the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette and apply it to the outer corner of your eyes. Use a small blending brush to blend the color inwards towards your crease. This will create depth and dimension to your smokey eye look.

Step 5: Apply the lower lash line color

Take the shade “Meteor” from the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette and apply it to your lower lash line. This will create a cohesive look and make your eyes pop. Use a small brush to blend the color outwards towards the outer corner of your eyes.

Step 6: Apply the highlighter

Take the shade “Cosmic” from the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette and apply it to your inner corners of your eyes. This will add a pop of brightness to your eyes and make them look more awake. You can also apply the highlighter to your brow bone to make your eyes look more lifted.

Step 7: Apply eyeliner and mascara

Finally, apply your favorite eyeliner and mascara to complete your smokey eye look. You can also add false lashes if you want to make your eyes look even more dramatic.

Final Thoughts

The Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette is perfect for creating a smokey eye look that is both bold and elegant. Follow these simple steps to create a smokey eye using the new Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS palette. With the right tools and techniques, you can create a stunning smokey eye look that will turn heads wherever you go. So, go ahead and try this tutorial today and let us know how it turned out for you!

