Anastasia Hamilton : Suspect indicted in death of Anastasia Hamilton in Cleveland parking garage

“Remembering Anastasia Hamilton: Family and Friends Gather to Honor Victim of Cleveland Murder”

Anastasia Hamilton’s loved ones came together in Amherst on Monday to honor her memory. The 25-year-old was last seen on surveillance footage in May 2022, in a parking garage in downtown Cleveland. Days later, her body was discovered in a vacant house in the Slavic Village neighborhood. Hamilton’s friends remember her for her fun-loving and empathetic personality, rather than the tragic circumstances of her death. Kenneth Banville was indicted on multiple charges related to Hamilton’s death, including involuntary manslaughter and gross abuse of a corpse. Banville’s trial has been postponed until June 21, 2022.

Read Full story : Friends remember Anastasia Hamilton one year after her death /

News Source : Isabel Lawrence

Anastasia Hamilton tribute Remembering Anastasia Hamilton Friends star’s death anniversary Anastasia Hamilton memorial Friends cast mourns Anastasia Hamilton’s passing