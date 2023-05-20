Anastasia Stevens : Utah man admits killing wife and in-laws

Utah Man Jeremy Bailey Admits to Killing Wife and In-Laws in Layton Murders

A man in Utah, identified as Jeremy Bailey, has reportedly killed his wife, Anastasia Stevens, and her parents, Becky Stevens and Donald Stevens. After committing the crime, Bailey called the police to confess and surrendered without any trouble. The dead bodies of the victims were found inside the family home in Layton, which is located north of Salt Lake City. The motive and cause of death are still under investigation. Additionally, three dogs belonging to the family were also killed. Bailey is currently unavailable for comment, and there is no attorney listed to speak on his behalf. Layton, where the incident happened, is a city with a population of around 82,000 people. The copyright for this article belongs to The Associated Press.

