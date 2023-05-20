Anastasia Stevens victim keyword. : Utah man admits to killing wife and in-laws

“Utah man Jeremy Bailey admits to killing wife and in-laws”

A man from Utah, identified as Jeremy Bailey, has been accused of killing his wife, Anastasia Stevens, as well as her parents, Becky and Donald Stevens. The incident took place at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City. Bailey reportedly called the police to report and confess to the murders. He surrendered without incident. The bodies of the three victims were found inside the house. Becky and Donald Stevens, who were from Nevada, were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens at the time of the incident. Motive and cause of death are still under investigation. Three of the family’s dogs were also killed. Bailey has not been available for comment, and no attorney has been listed to represent him. Layton is a city with a population of approximately 82,000, located 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Read Full story : Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws /

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

1. Homicide confession

2. Domestic violence tragedy

3. In-law visit murder

4. Legal consequences of murder

5. Criminal justice system and spousal killing