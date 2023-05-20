“Anastasia Stevens” victim name : Utah man kills wife and in-laws, admits to crime

Utah Man Jeremy Bailey Admits to Killing Wife and In-Laws in Layton Homicide

A man in Utah, identified as Jeremy Bailey, has been accused of killing his wife, Anastasia Stevens, and her parents, Becky and Donald Stevens. Bailey surrendered himself to authorities at the family home in Layton, which is located just north of Salt Lake City. The bodies of the victims were found inside the house, where Bailey and Anastasia were living. Becky and Donald, who were visiting their daughter, resided in Nevada. The motive and cause of death are still under investigation, and three dogs belonging to the family were also killed. Bailey has not made any comments regarding the incident, and there is no known attorney representing him at this time. Layton is a city with a population of approximately 82,000 people, situated 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

News Source : https://www.kfvs12.com

