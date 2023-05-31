: and creamy masala sauce recipe

Chicken Tikka Masala (Full Recipe) – A Delicious and Flavorful Dish

Chicken Tikka Masala is a popular Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is a perfect blend of spices, flavors, and textures that make it a mouth-watering dish. If you are a fan of Indian cuisine, then you must try this recipe. In this article, we will share the full recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala.

Ingredients:

For Chicken Tikka:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon coriander

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

For Masala Sauce:

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon coriander

1 tablespoon salt

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1: Marinate the Chicken

In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, paprika, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, coriander, salt, and lemon juice. Add the chicken breasts and mix well to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Step 2: Grill the Chicken

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the excess marinade. Thread the chicken onto skewers and brush with oil. Grill the chicken for 8-10 minutes per side, or until cooked through and slightly charred. Remove the chicken from the skewers and set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the Masala Sauce

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add the paprika, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and salt and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Add the diced tomatoes, heavy cream, sugar, and tomato paste. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until thickened.

Step 4: Combine the Chicken and Sauce

Add the grilled chicken to the sauce and stir to coat. Cook for another 5-10 minutes, or until the chicken is heated through and the sauce is thick and creamy. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot with rice or naan bread.

Conclusion:

Chicken Tikka Masala is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to your liking by adjusting the spices and seasonings. This recipe is sure to become a favorite in your household and will impress your guests. So, go ahead and give it a try!

