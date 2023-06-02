“Andalusian Saffron Chicken Stew”: Recipe for Stewed Chicken with Andalusian Saffron

Andalusian Saffron Chicken Stew: A Recipe for a Rich and Vibrant Dish

If you’re looking for a recipe that’s easy to make yet bursting with flavor, then Andalusian Saffron Chicken Stew is the perfect dish for you. This recipe comes from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine and features a rich sauce that has a vibrant color thanks to the saffron and paprika. The dish is also perfect for dipping bread, making it a crowd-pleaser for any occasion.

To prepare this dish, you’ll need 20 minutes of prep time plus 2 hours to let the chicken rest and 40 minutes of cooking time. The recipe serves four people and requires the following ingredients:

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

3 garlic cloves, crushed

4 whole chicken legs

2 onions, thinly sliced

150ml of chicken stock

A pinch of saffron threads

200ml of sherry

2 teaspoons of honey

Juice of ½ lemon

30g of shaved almonds plus 10g to serve

2 small garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons of cooking liquid

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped, plus more to serve

To begin, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until you get a smooth paste. Place the chicken legs in a clean resealable plastic bag, add the paprika paste, seal it, and shake it until the paste is evenly distributed. Let the chicken marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

Next, preheat the oven to 200C. Heat a big skillet pan over medium-high heat and brown the chicken legs. Remove them from the pan and pour off half the remaining fat. Add the onions to the pan and cook them until they turn golden. Add the chicken stock, saffron threads, and sherry to the pan, increase the heat, and cook for 2-3 minutes until slightly reduced. Pour the liquid into an oven dish that will fit the chicken legs in one layer. Add the honey and lemon juice and distribute the chicken legs evenly, skin side up. Bake for 30 minutes.

While the chicken is baking, crush the almonds in a mortar and pestle. Add the garlic, breadcrumbs, remaining olive oil, cooking liquid, and parsley and mix well. Sprinkle the almond and garlic paste over the chicken and cook for 10 more minutes. Sprinkle the dish with shaved almonds and parsley to serve.

In conclusion, Andalusian Saffron Chicken Stew is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that’s perfect for any occasion. The rich sauce and vibrant color make it a crowd-pleaser, and its versatility makes it a great option for a quick weeknight dinner or a special occasion. So, give it a try and impress your guests with this flavorful dish!

