Anderson Middle School teacher, Amanda Hicks, passes away in murder-suicide incident

Anderson Middle School Teacher Amanda Hicks Dies in Murder-Suicide

Early Life and Education

Amanda Hicks was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina. She attended Anderson University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. After graduation, Hicks began her teaching career at Anderson Middle School, where she taught for 15 years.

Career at Anderson Middle School

During her time at Anderson Middle School, Hicks was a beloved and dedicated teacher who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. She was known for her passion for teaching, her kindness, and her unwavering commitment to her students.

Hicks was an exceptional educator who went above and beyond to help her students succeed. She was always willing to lend an ear or offer advice to students who needed it, and she was known for her ability to connect with even the most difficult students.

Tragic End

Sadly, Hicks’ life was cut short on the evening of May 17, 2021, when she was shot and killed by her estranged husband, who then turned the gun on himself. The incident occurred at their home in Anderson, South Carolina.

The news of Hicks’ death was met with shock and sadness by her colleagues, students, and the entire Anderson community. Hicks was a beloved member of the Anderson Middle School family, and her loss has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Remembering Amanda Hicks

In the wake of Hicks’ tragic death, her colleagues and students have come together to remember her life and legacy. They have shared stories of her kindness, her dedication to her students, and her unwavering passion for teaching.

Hicks’ impact on the Anderson Middle School community will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time as a teacher.

Counseling and Support

The Anderson School District has provided counseling and support services for students and staff members who have been affected by Hicks’ death. The district has also encouraged anyone who is struggling with feelings of grief or sadness to reach out for help.

Final Thoughts

Amanda Hicks was a beloved member of the Anderson Middle School community who will be deeply missed. Her dedication to her students and her passion for teaching will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of students to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hicks’ family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time.

