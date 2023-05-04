“Andover Fire Department” Today : Identification of Woman Killed in House Fire by Andover Fire Department

75-year-old woman dies in Andover house fire

The Andover Fire Department has identified the woman who died in Monday’s house fire in the 600 block of West Allison as 75-year-old Virginia Manchesian. Firefighters rescued Manchesian and a man from the home, but she died from her injuries at a local hospital. The man was treated at a local hospital and released.

Fire safety reminder

Andover Fire-Rescue Chief Chad Russell expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. He also reminded people that closing bedroom doors is vital to ensuring safety during a fire.

Investigation continues

The Andover Fire-Rescue and the Kansas State Fire Marshal continue investigating what caused the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

