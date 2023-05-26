Andrea Espada lifestyle: Andrea Espada’s Life as a Member of The Royalty Family: A Detailed Biography Covering Her Relationships, Family, Net Worth, Age, and Interesting Facts

Andrea Espada Lifestyle (The Royalty Family): Biography, Relationship, Family, Net Worth, Age, Facts

Biography

Andrea Espada is a Colombian actress, model, and YouTube personality. She was born on August 17, 1986, in Colombia. Andrea started her career as a model and later moved to acting. She has appeared in various TV shows and movies. In 2017, Andrea started her YouTube channel, “The Royalty Family,” with her partner, Ali.

Relationship

Andrea Espada is in a relationship with Ali, who is also a YouTube personality. They started their YouTube channel, “The Royalty Family,” in 2017. The couple has been together for several years and has a son named Ferran. They often share their family moments and adventures on their YouTube channel, which has gained over 16 million subscribers as of 2021.

Family

Andrea Espada comes from a large family. She has six siblings, and her parents are originally from Colombia. Andrea is a proud mother of her son, Ferran, who was born in 2017. She often shares their family moments on her YouTube channel, including their travels, adventures, and daily life.

Net Worth

Andrea Espada’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of 2021. She earns most of her income from her YouTube channel, brand endorsements, and acting career. Her YouTube channel, “The Royalty Family,” has over 16 million subscribers and has been viewed over 7 billion times. Andrea has also appeared in various TV shows and movies, which have contributed to her net worth.

Age

Andrea Espada was born on August 17, 1986, which makes her 35 years old as of 2021. She has accomplished a lot in her career at a relatively young age and continues to grow her brand with her YouTube channel and acting career.

Facts

Andrea Espada is fluent in both English and Spanish.

She has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including “Served Hot,” “The Curse of La Llorona,” and “Caso Cerrado.”

Andrea started her YouTube channel, “The Royalty Family,” in 2017 with her partner, Ali.

The couple has a son named Ferran, who often appears in their YouTube videos.

Andrea has over 16 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and has been viewed over 7 billion times.

She is active on social media and often shares her personal and professional life with her fans.

Andrea is passionate about fitness and often shares her workout routines on her YouTube channel.

She supports various charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Heart Association.

Source Link :Andrea Espada Lifestyle (The Royalty Family) Biography, Relationship, Family, Net Worth, Age, Facts/

