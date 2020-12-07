Andrea Hopmeyer Death -Dead – Obituary : Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer has Died .

Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Occidental College @Occidental Occidental was deeply saddened to learn of Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer’s passing on November 20 after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Our students, staff, faculty and alumni will greatly miss her, and our thoughts are with her friends and family.

