Andrea Hopmeyer Death -Dead – Obituary : Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer has Died .
Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Occidental was deeply saddened to learn of Psychology Professor Andrea Hopmeyer's passing on November 20 after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Our students, staff, faculty and alumni will greatly miss her, and our thoughts are with her friends and family.
— Occidental College (@Occidental) December 7, 2020
